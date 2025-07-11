Quarterback Jake Retzlaff officially withdraws from BYU

PROVO, Utah — Jake Retzlaff officially announced his withdrawal from BYU on Friday, ending a tumultuous period in which the quarterback had a civil lawsuit claiming rape filed against him, leaving his time at the school in jeopardy.

"After a lot of prayer, reflection, conversations with those I trust, I've made the difficult decision to officially withdraw from BYU and step away from the BYU Football program," Retzlaff posted to social media.

While the lawsuit was dismissed late last month, BYU was expected to suspend Retzlaff for violating the school's honor code, which prohibits premarital sex. Retzlaff had claimed that the sexual relations that occurred between him and the woman who filed the lawsuit were consensual.

How BYU honor code adds another layer to holding athletes accountable:

Retzlaff had been expected to transfer, although possible landing spots for the quarterback have not been announced.

"BYU has meant more to me than just football," Retzlaff added in his statement. "It's been a place of growth — spiritually, mentally and physically. I'm grateful for every teammate, coach, staff member, and fan who's supported me along the way. The relationships and memories I've made in Provo will always be a part of me."

After a spectacular first full season at quarterback in which Retzlaff led the Cougars to an 11-2 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance, BYU was expected to contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff this coming year but will now look to replace Retzlaff under center.