Red Flag Warning expanded to include northern Utah, other areas

SALT LAKE CITY — Northern Utah is now included in an expanded Red Flag Warning issued ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, with fire officials warning residents to use caution with fireworks and campfires.

REAL-TIME CONDITIONS: Get the latest real-time temperatures and forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

The National Weather Service updated its warning Wednesday to include all of northern Utah, along with the Grand Staircase and the San Rafael Swell. While the warning is in effect until 9 p.m., condition are expected to redevelop against the Swell Thursday.

Wind gusts are forecast to reach up to 30 miles per hour, with relative humidity measuring between 10-15%, which creates critical fire conditions.

The following counties are now under a Red Flag Warning:



Box Elder

Cache

Emery

Garfield

Juab

Kane

Morgan

Rich

Salt Lake

San Juan

Sanpete

Summit

Tooele

Utah

Washington

Wasatch

Wayne

Weber

On Wednesday, the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands said it had seen an increase in fire starts from debris burns and vehicles across the state. According to the agency, there have been 56 fire starts cause by vehicles and 31 by debris burns since June 1.

Drivers are warned to check their brakes and tires, which if worn out, can can sparks. If there's a need to pull over to the side of a road, make sure to park away from dry vegetation and keep trailer chains tightened so they don't drag on the road.