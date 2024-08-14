Road damaged, closed after creek jumps banks in Marysvale

MARYSVALE, Utah — Those traveling in the Marysvale area are being warned to avoid a local road after heavy rains over the last few days caused a creek to jump the banks, causing significant damage to the roadway.

City of Marysvale

The road up Bullion Canyon is closed to all traffic after Bullion Creek overflowed near Big Spring Tuesday, officials announced.

"That creek became a raging river for 2 nights!," a Facebook user commented.

Piute County crews are now working to repair a large section of Bullion Road that has been damaged.

A National Weather Service chart showed Marysvale and surrounding areas received up to nearly an inch of rain over the last three days.

The closures come after Marysvale officials warned residents and visitors about potential flooding following last month's Silver King Fire that left large burn scars near the town.

Flooding and mudslide concerns have been so great, the city made sandbags available to residents. A few weeks ago, Fire Chief Jon Christensen said, "Never ever in a million years thought I would say this, but I’m praying for drought... we don’t need any rain."