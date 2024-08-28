Ruff! What is Utah's favorite dog breed?

SALT LAKE CITY — With the mountains beckoning along with all the outdoor activities that fill the days and nights of Utahns, you'd think the state's most popular dog breed would be a hearty one such as the Siberian Husky or Saint Bernard.

You'd be wrong.

A new survey shows that when it comes to Utah's favorite dog breed, the bulldog is tops.

While the bulldog was a somewhat out-of-the-blue choice for Utah, it was also ranked the favorite in seven other states. When asked, more men than women chose bulldog as their favorite.

The top choice overall was the Australian Shepherd, followed by German shepherds and yes, the bulldog.

Forbes surveyed 200 people in each U.S. state, with each respondent being asked to select their favorite dog breed from a list of 25 of the most popular breeds from the American Kennel Club.

Over 50% of those surveyed said they chose their particular favorite as it was a breed of dog they either currently or formerly owned, while another 50 percent said they made their choice based on the belief that the breed would be a good companion.