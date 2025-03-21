Salt Lake City business already feels pain of new tariffs

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah neighborhoods such as 9th & 9th are filled with local businesses like Mochi Kids, where they do things in a unique way by looking in the mirror and showing the community's diversity through shelves stocked with products from around the world.

“There’s definitely a symbiotic relationship between small businesses like us and the community,” said store owner Amanda Stewart.

Bathing suits from Spain, wooden cars from Poland, and magnets from Australia, Mochi Kids is a melting pot of its own.

“We really pride ourselves on being able to find beautiful and unique and eco-friendly items from all over the world,” Stewart added.

But those unique products come at a cost for the store and Stewart.

“One of our favorite children’s brands from Spain manufactures in China, so we received a huge tariff bill for those items,” she shared.

After spending $3,300 in merchandise, Stewart wasn’t prepared to be hit with another bill of nearly $1,600.

President Donald Trump initially imposed a 10 percent tariff on Chinese imports in February before announcing an additional 10 percent tariff last month.

“Because I’m a small local business, not a big box store or corporation, all of these tariffs either come out of my pocket or I pass the expense onto our customers,” Stewart explained.

Due to tariffs, the price of some of the store's Schylling products are set to increase, which means they’ll have to increase costs for customers.

When it comes to manufacturing, Stewart doesn’t believe the U.S. has the capability to replace the items in her store.

“If my store was all made in the U.S., it would be basically just clothing and blocks,” she said.

With several changes in the past few months, Mochi Kids hopes to get more clarity on the future of the tariffs. Until then, Stewart will keep ordering the items that make Mochi Kids unique.

“That means we need to support the small designers and creators from around the world.”