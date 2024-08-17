Salt Lake City hotel evacuated due to 'suspicious circumstances'

SALT LAKE CITY — Several floors of the Salt Lake Plaza Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City have been evacuated due to what police are calling a suspicious circumstance.

Thirteen floors on the hotel's north side have been evacuated. Rooms on the south, east, and west side are currently sheltering in place.

The circumstances behind the evacuations at the hotel located at 122 West South Temple are unknown

West Temple in between North and South Temple is closed to traffic.

