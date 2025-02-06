Salt Lake City Public Library had over 1 million digital checkouts in 2024; what Utahns were reading

SALT LAKE CITY — In 2024, Salt Lake City’s Public Library evolved into an essential hub for digital exploration. With technology at the forefront, patrons are no longer simply browsing physical shelves; they’re diving into a wide range of digital checkouts that redefine how they access information and entertainment.

From popular audiobooks that keep commuters company to e-books that cater to every genre imaginable, digital offerings are reshaping the reading experience. Libraries have become gathering places not just for borrowing books but also for community engagement and connection through shared interests.

According to OverDrive, a company that serves libraries with a collection of ebooks, audiobooks, and other content, Salt Lake City Public Libraries had more than one million digital checkouts in 2024.

OverDrive provided FOX 13 News with a breakdown of habits and stats on Utahn's reading habits. They say that Salt Lake City had just over 1.1 million checkouts last year. While that may seem like a daunting number, the Los Angeles Public Library had more than 14 million digital checkouts.

In Utah, 3,587,409 minutes of audiobooks were listened to over 112,800 plays. For the entire OverDrive system, more than 27.8 million plays accounted for 950.4 million minutes of listened content.

What were Utahns listening to in 2024?

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

The Women by Kristin Hannah

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins

I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Educated by Tara Westover

According to statistics provided by OverDrive.



Who were Utah's favorite authors of 2024?