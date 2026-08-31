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1 dead, multiple people injured in Salt Lake City accident involving UTA bus

Accident involving UTA bus kills 1 person
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SALT LAKE CITY — One person was killed, and multiple people have been injured in an accident involving a Utah Transit Authority bus and another vehicle in Salt Lake City on Monday.

Watch live below as crews respond to fatal bus accident:

The accident occurred after 1 p.m. near 1500 South and Redwood Road.

The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed a vehicle and bus were involved in a head-on collision. Four people have been transported to the hospital, but police have not shared the extent of their injuries. Others are still being treated on the scene.

According to police, the driver of the car died of their injuries.

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UTA employee surveys damage of bus following fatal accident on August 31, 2026.

Both directions of Redwood Road are closed to all traffic in the area near the accident scene.

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Photo shows vehicle involved in Salt Lake City accident with UTA bus on Monday, August 31, 2026.

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