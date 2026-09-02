Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal NewsSalt Lake City

Actions

1 million Salt Lake Temple tour reservations made in opening 24 hours

Salt Lake Temple
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Salt Lake Temple
Tickets are available now for Salt Lake Temple open house
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — If there was any question about whether people were interested in getting a rare look inside the recently renovated Salt Lake Temple, that question was answered quickly.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Wednesday that 1 million reservations were made during the first 24 hours when spaces were made available to the public.

The reservations, which will be the first time the public will be allowed inside the Temple since 1893, were claimed by people from all over the world, the church said.

Ongoing renovations to upgrade numerous aspects of the building have kept the Temple closed for over six years.

Tours will begin in the spring, with the first batch of reservations running from April through October. Additional tickets will be made available in the weeks and months ahead.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere