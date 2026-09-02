Passenger stabbed twice in altercation on UTA TRAX train

SALT LAKE CITY — A passenger on a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train was hospitalized after being stabbed by a fellow passenger in Salt Lake City early Wednesday.

The altercation occurred on a northbound Blue Line train along Main Street at approximately 8:30 p.m.

According to UTA officials, the unidentified suspect was already agitated when they boarded the TRAX train, which concerned fellow passengers. Shortly after boarding, the suspect and another passenger exchanged words, which led to an altercation.

The passenger already on the train was stabbed twice during the fight, in the arm and in the upper abdomen, and was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The suspect was apprehended and taken into custody.

Due to the incident, all lines of the TRAX system are experiencing delays in downtown Salt Lake City. To ease delays, a bus bridge has been set up between Gallivan Plaza and the Ballpark and Library stations.

Northbound traffic on Main Street is also closed to vehicle traffic.

The train where the altercation occurred was removed from service, and the incident remains under investigation.