20-year-old shot in Salt Lake City; search for suspect underway

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police say they are searching for a suspect following a 20-year-old being shot late Sunday night. The name of the victim hasn't been released.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, they were called to the area of 1045 South 1500 West at around 11:19 p.m. Officers were given reports of shots fired, and a victim arrived at a local hospital.

The victim's injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police did not share suspect details but say they don't believe there is a threat to the public.

The shooting is under investigation.