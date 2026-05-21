Police activity forces several schools into secure protocol briefly

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — The Granite School District says several of its schools were briefly forced into a secure protocol at the direction of law enforcement. Cottonwood High School, Bonneville Junior, Oakwood Elementary, and Woodstock Elementary have had their secure status lifted.

According to the district, the schools were put on secure status due to police activity near the schools and was done out of an abundance of caution.

Parents are asked not to come to the school at this time. During the protocol, the outside doors are locked, and nobody is allowed in or out of the building. School is proceeding as normal.

The secure status was lifted at 11:09 a.m.

Granite School District says police were investigating reports of a suspicious incident in the parking area of the school. There is no ongoing threat.