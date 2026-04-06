Man charged after being shot by Salt Lake City police during execution of search warrant

SALT LAKE CITY — The man shot by a Salt Lake City police officer during the execution of a search warrant on Friday has been formally charged.

Lawrence Lute Vigil, 37, was arrested after the incident and now faces charges of prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, assault on a peace officer with a dangerous weapon, and obstruction of justice. Vigil is currently being held without bail.

According to court documents, just after midnight, the Salt Lake City Police Department's SWAT team was serving a residential search warrant at 49 South 800 East, with officers surrounding the building and then forcing their way through the front door.

As officers broke down the door, officers at the rear of the building reported seeing Vigil attempt to jump out of a window before he went back inside. Officers then spotted Vigil holding what looked like a handgun and allegedly saw him attempt to push out a window screen with the gun.

An officer saw these events and fired at Vigil, striking him at least once. Officers entered the home and transported Vigil to the hospital.

Officers at the scene later found a pistol outside the apartment, directly below the window where Vigil appeared to be holding a handgun. Inside the home, officers located magazines and ammunition.

The day after the shooting, police spoke to Vigil, who admitted that he was in possession of the pistol at the time and had thought about attempting to escape before he discarded the gun.