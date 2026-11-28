SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — For the better part of a decade, people from near and far have been waiting for the day Temple Square's Christmas lights were going to turn back on.

Seven years of anticipation culminated into thousands of people flooding into Temple Square just to be a part of a moment that's been a long time coming.

Since 2019, renovations kept the full scale of Temple Square's Christmas lights dim.

WATCH | After seven years, the Christmas lights are back on at Temple Square

After seven years, the Christmas lights are back on at Temple Square

Katie Clark lives in Colorado. She came with her family to see the display.

"We were talking about coming down here to visit and my brother said … 'it's actually the first time in seven years they've been on, it's probably going to be pretty busy,' and I said, 'well, we'll see what happens,'" Clark said.

A prediction that came to fruition, bringing families from states away.

"When we decided that we were coming here this was definitely one thing I wanted my kids to see because I saw it when I was young. So that's cool that they haven't done it in seven years and now that they're doing it because it's good for them to see too," said Ashlee Blackburn, who lives in Wyoming.

Given the lights' years-long hiatus, the full display is a first for some.

"I would like to use the word heavenly, it's so beautiful honestly,” said Janet Boakye, who studies at BYU Idaho. “It's like from here to all over, which is an almost 30 minutes’ walk.”

As day turned to night, the sun gave way to the lights, offering a chance for reflection for all that's happened since the last time these lights shined.

"My wife and I, we were dating at the time, we would come to the Salt Lake Temple," said Ben Clark, who lives in Highland.

It’s a similar sight seven years later, although life looks completely different.

"Now we're married, we have two kids, the abundance of God has just been with us since and so to come back seven years and to reflect on where our path has gone is meaningful to us," Clark said.

The lights at Temple Square will be on every day from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 1.