SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City has been rescheduled to Saturday, marking the first time in the parade's 100-year history that the event was moved because of dangerous weather.

It has been a roller coaster day-and-a-half for some kids and their families from Utah who are in New York for the parade.

A Utah dance team of 17 girls — 11 from Richfield and six from Cedar City — is supposed to perform at the parade on Saturday, but now have financial hurdles to deal with.

Between having to change their flights, extend hotel stays, and the added costs of being in New York City for longer, expenses are mounting for these dancers and their families.

"A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I'm just really excited to be in it,” said Kinley Robertson from Richfield.

“We've been saving up for it for, like, so long, and now it's here, and it's just, like, it was a lot of money from the beginning, and now it's, like, just even more,” said another dancer, Hadley Robertson.

The girls said they are excited to perform on Saturday but need help to make it happen. You can donate to them on Venmo: @Limited NYC2026 and @ironbeacon.

For another Utah student, the reschedule meant her big moment was called off entirely.

Sadie Andersen is Brighton High School's color guard captain. She was selected to perform in the Macy's Great American Marching Band at the parade.

Andersen said they arrived in New York last Saturday and have been practicing with people from across the country to prepare for the big day. Because of the change and having to coordinate schedules for more than 200 people in the band, Andersen said they had to cancel their performance. She said she found out in the spring that she was chosen and was so excited.

"I've been hyping it up. Like, all of my friends and family know about it, and they've been so excited for it," she said. "Like, I've been packing since, like, April, I think."

Andersen said even with the changes, she doesn't regret coming. She's thankful for everything she learned and to meet people from across the country.

“I think we shouldn't diminish all the hard work that we've put into just because we weren't able to do our final thing. We still all worked very hard, and it's beautiful what we've created," Andersen said.

The new parade start time will be at 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.