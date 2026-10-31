No. 6 Utah improves to 8-0 with 49-25 win over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Devon Dampier threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns and No. 6 Utah extended the nation's longest active winning streak with a 49-25 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday.

The Utes (8-0, 5-0, Big 12) have won 14 straight games, longest active streak in FBS and their longest since winning 16 straight from Dec. 20, 2007, to Sept. 12, 2009.

The Utes are 8-0 for the first time since 2010 and have won 10 consecutive Big 12 games.

The Bearcats (5-3, 2-3) were coming off an upset of previously unbeaten Texas Tech, but no unranked team has beaten top-10 opponents in back-to-back weeks since South Carolina in 2022.

Utah possessed the ball for more than 10 minutes in the first quarter to take control.

The Utes drove 78 yards in 12 plays on their first possession and Dampier's 4-yard TD pass to Hunter Andrews put them ahead 7-0.

Andrews finished with five catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Wayshawn Parker scored on a 13-yard TD run, capping a 75-yard drive to make it 14-3. Parker rushed for 82 yards.

Early in the second quarter, Utah's Rabbit Evans returned a fumble 51 yards for a touchdown to make the score 21-3. It was the first fumble return TD for the Utes since 2022.

The Bearcats had a chance to get back in the game after a 63-yard completion to Malachi Henry gave them first-and-goal. But a holding penalty and a sack forced a 35-yard field-goal attempt which was missed.

Utah put the game out of reach after that.

Daniel Bray's 30-yard TD run made the score 28-3. Bray also had a TD catch in the first half.

Elijah Davis' 39-yard interception return for a touchdown made the score 42-6 with 34 seconds remaining before halftime.

It was the most points scored in a half by the Utes since scoring 43 in the first half of a 53-7 win over Colorado on Oct. 25, 2025.

The takeaway

Utah: There was no letdown for the Utes after last week's big win over Houston. Cincinnati's upset of Texas Tech assured the Utes wouldn't take the Bearcats lightly.

Cincinnati: Cole Tabb continues to be a pleasant surprise for the Bearcats since transferring from Stanford. Tabb rushed for 131 yards and had a 48-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Up next

Utah: hosts No. 8 BYU on Saturday.

Cincinnati: visits No. 18 Houston on Saturday.