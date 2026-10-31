U of U campus advisory issued after man follows students, attempts to get inside home

SALT LAKE CITY — A campus advisory has been issued at the University of Utah after a man allegedly followed female students and tried to enter their home earlier this week.

The University of Utah shared a photograph of the man who they claim followed 4 sorority members to their home Thursday night on Greek Row near 100 South.

According to the school, the man attempted to follow the students inside the home before throwing a rock at the building and breaking a window.

The unidentified man also caused other property damage before leaving the area.

University of Utah Police and the Salt Lake City Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, and said additional patrols will be placed along Greek Row through the Halloween weekend.