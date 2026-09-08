All signs still point to Salt Lake City gaining MLB expansion team, ESPN insider says

SALT LAKE CITY — It seems the only thing left for Salt Lake City to do to receive a Major League Baseball expansion team is to tune the organ to play 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame."

A new ESPN article highlighting the cities in the running for one of two ballclubs has once again marked Salt Lake City as an expansion frontrunner. Over the course of nearly two years, more and more national outlets have come to view northern Utah as a likely spot for MLB baseball.

Tuesday's look at possible expansion cities from MLB insider Jeff Passan claimed Salt Lake City has "by far the most advanced potential bid," adding that it is "the closest scenario to a turnkey operation."

Passan shared how Salt Lake City's solid foundation, with a strong ownership group, stadium funding, and a stadium site, has it in the lead for the West Coast expansion team that commissioner Rob Manfred has claimed to want in place, along with an East Coast franchise, ahead of his retirement in January 2029.

In the article, Passan wrote it is "reasonable" that by September 2028, an MLB expansion committee will be in place "preparing to consider the viability of bids from cities across the country and beyond before offering recommendations to the wider ownership group."

For Salt Lake City's efforts, Passan highlighted the Larry H. Miller Company ownership group, as well as the $3.5 billion it will put up to build the proposed stadium and entertainment development in the Power District just west of downtown. The $900 million in already approved state funding to cover half the stadium costs was also featured.

"The experience of the Miller family, who saved the Jazz from moving and shepherded them for more than three decades, gives owners confidence in the stability of the bid," Passan wrote.

Shovels, not bats, start SLC Power District project slated for possible MLB stadium:

Shovels, not bats, start SLC Power District project slated for possible MLB stadium

Passan added that with all the money the Miller family has already invested in the project, it is doubtful that they'll back down because of the expected multi-billion-dollar expansion fee.

"Salt Lake City is the favorite to snag the Western slot for a reason: Even relatively mature bids still have catching up to do," said Passan.

Of the six cities featured in Passan's article, Salt Lake City's only competition for a West Coast expansion team would come from Portland, Oregon. While Passan said Portland has a serious foundation, he wrote that its lack of an "anchor investor" means it currently fails to challenge Salt Lake City.

However, should Portland find an owner to pay for the stadium not covered by state government, as well as the expansion team, then "it might... still be in the race yet."

As far as East Coast expansion favorites, Passan said presumed frontrunner Nashville is being hurt by a lack of owner, public financing and a stadium site, and shared how Raleigh, North Carolina could move into the lead.