Arizona woman arrested in Salt Lake City for 2024 crash that killed three

SALT LAKE CITY — A 48-year-old Arizona woman is in custody at Weber County jail following her arrest in Salt Lake City in connection with a 2024 crash that killed 3 people and left 4 others seriously injured.

Amy Lynn Mickelson was arrested by officials on March 19 and faces 3 charges of second-degree murder, seven counts of aggravated assault, two counts of felony endangerment, criminal damage, and aggravated DUI.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, on December 7, 2024, at around 2:15 p.m., detectives responded to a fatal collision on southbound US-93 in Congress, Arizona.

During that investigation, officials say they determined that Mickelson was impaired when she drove her BMW sedan across the center line and struck a minivan head-on.

Three occupants of the minivan were killed at the scene. The remaining four occupants, all minors between the ages of 5 and 16, were taken to the hospital for serious physical injuries.

Investigators say that following the crash, Mickelson fled to Utah.

On March 19, police arrested Mickelson outside of a convenience store in Salt Lake City. She is currently being held at the Weber County Jail, awaiting extradition to Arizona.