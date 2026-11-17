SALT LAKE CITY — You don’t have to travel to the mountains to get a taste of an alpine holiday experience. Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City is bringing a little holiday yurt magic downtown with the return of Chalet on Six.

Located on the hotel’s sixth-floor rooftop terrace, Chalet on Six offers guests a chance to enjoy dinner inside a cozy, holiday-themed yurt. The experience begins with a welcome reception at 6 p.m., followed by a multi-course, family-style dinner featuring seasonal dishes and nostalgic favorites.

“It’s something that’s very popular in the alpine regions, so we just brought it down a little bit into the city,” said Erik Schaeffer with Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City

This year’s menu takes inspiration from the kinds of dishes that bring people together during the holidays, including Wagyu prime rib, brown sugar honeynut squash, and mushroom and lobster stuffing.

For Executive Chef Tyson Peterson, some of the inspiration hits a little closer to home.

“These are some things that you’d see at our family table at the Peterson house," he said. "My mom’s funeral potato recipe, you have to have that."

And the experience is about more than just the food. Tables are currently arranged in communal style for groups of eight, giving guests an opportunity to share the evening with others.

“It really is a sense of community inside, and I think when you think about the holidays, you think about community, you think about family,” said Erik with Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City.

Chalet on Six is available Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through March 31. Tickets are $95 per person, and the experience is reserved for guests 21 and older.

For more information or to reserve a spot at Chalet on Six, visit Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City’s website.

