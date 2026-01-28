Despite rising food costs, this Salt Lake City grocer works to offer families big savings

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah families are still seeing high prices at the bottom of their grocery receipts. For shoppers like Bambi Cutler, buying food for a family of 12 is no small task — especially as prices continue to climb.

“They have gotten incredibly expensive. It’s so hard,” Cutler said while shopping at Nickey’s Wholesale Food Warehouse in Salt Lake City.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that grocery costs remain high. Between December 2024 and December 2025, the prices of uncooked beef steaks jumped 17.8%.

Cutler said that when prices reach $14 to $17.99 a pound, purchasing large cuts of meat just isn’t feasible — except when she shops at Nickey’s.

“I like to cook. That’s my love language,” she said. “They’re just the neatest people. If I come to Salt Lake, we go to Nickey’s Warehouse to see what they’ve got.”

Paul Stoddard, the owner of Nickey's, said he works hard to keep prices below what customers see at traditional grocery stores.

“Chuck roast, for instance, is $5.49 a pound,” Stoddard said. “Beef is where I dig deep to beat the local prices. My customers have large families and tight budgets. That’s who we target.”

Nearly a decade ago, Stoddard bought into what’s known as the “scratch and dent” segment of the food industry, purchasing items that can’t be shipped to retailers due to damaged packaging — even if the food is perfectly good.

“If one can gets dented, the distributor won’t send it to a customer, so I’ll end up with five good cans, one dented,” said Stoddard.

He explained he has great connections throughout the food-distribution business. Stoddard said purchasing these items in bulk allows him to pass along steep savings not just on meat, but also on produce: “We are a dehydrating and freeze-drying paradise for people!”

Even Cutler raved about the produce options on Wednesday afternoon.

“For one cucumber you’d purchase in a grocery store, you’ll get four of them here,” said Stoddard.

Nickey’s Warehouse accepts EBT cards — a crucial option for many in Salt Lake County. Research from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute notes that more than 7,600 older adults in the county rely on government assistance to afford groceries.

“If you’re on a tight budget, it’s worth a walk through. Come pay us a visit,” Stoddard said.

For his customers, the bargains aren’t the only draw.

“And the best part,” Stoddard added, “is we’re on a first-name basis with the majority of our customers here.”

Nickey’s posts weekly sales specials on its Facebook page, often offering deals three to four times a week. The store is located at 2655 S. 1030 West.