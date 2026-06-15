Driver arrested after allegedly fleeing highway patrol, going 106 mph near Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested Sunday near Salt Lake City after he was allegedly clocked at driving 106 miles per hour and then attempted to flee from Utah Highway Patrol troopers.

Jayden Cole Gorringe, 21, faces charges of failure to stop at the command of police, assault on a police officer, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license. He is being held without bail.

According to court documents, on Sunday at around 2:11 a.m.,

A trooper was transporting another individual just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he spotted Gorringe speeding at 106 miles per hour. When the trooper activated his emergency lights, Gorringe allegedly shut off his own vehicle lights and accelerated away.

Using the UDOT freeway camera system, police tracked Gorringe to the area of 600 South and State Street, and troopers continued following him through the air.

After Gorringe exited Interstate 15 onto 14600 South, troopers conducted a traffic maneuver and boxed in his vehicle. During the incident, troopers said Gorringe struck one of the UHP vehicles on the driver's side, leaving it inoperable.

Gorringe was arrested and, during transport, reportedly made repeated jokes about the incident and fleeing from law enforcement.

During field sobriety tests given to Gorringe, troopers said they noted multiple signs of impairment.