SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect remains at-large after a pedestrian was killed in an overnight hit-and-run incident in downtown Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the unidentified pedestrian was struck early Wednesday in the area of 400 South and Main Street.

Driver at-large after fatal hit-and-run incident in Salt Lake City

The victim was transported to the hospital where they later died from injuries suffered in the incident.

Police are using video from nearby cameras to help identify the driver that struck the victim before allegedly fleeing the scene.