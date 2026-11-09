Driver seen heading wrong way on I-15... then things got worse

SALT LAKE CITY — A dangerous traffic incident on Interstate 15 nearly became catastrophic Sunday because of the actions of a wrong-way driver.

Just after 11:15 a.m., drivers heading northbound on I-15 near 600 South were shocked to see an oncoming vehicle traveling in the opposite direction inside the highway's High Occupancy Vehicle lane.

Kearns neighborhood asks for public's help after terrifying crash caught on camera:

Kearns neighborhood asks for public's help after terrifying crash was caught on camera

Dashboard camera video from Jake Troy showed the wrong-way driver speeding directly toward an SUV in the HOV lane before suddenly swerving directly into multiple lanes of traffic.

The wrong-way driver appeared to strike a white Dodge Durango, while Troy's vehicle narrowly missed getting caught up in what could have been a devastating accident. Following the close call, Troy could be heard asking a passenger if they were okay.

The Utah Highway Patrol was unaware of any incident on I-15, but officials said they would look into what occurred on the highway.