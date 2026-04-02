Drunk driver sentenced in death of beloved Salt Lake City bakery owner

SALT LAKE CITY — The man convicted of drunk driving and leading police on a chase before crashing into another vehicle and killing a Salt Lake City bakery owner was sentenced Thursday.

Christian Cody Facer pleaded guilty in January to numerous charges, including second-degree felony murder, for the 2021 death of Thy Vu Mims.

A Third District Court judge sentenced Facer to 1-15 years for felony murder, 1-15 years for second-degree failure to stop at the command of police, and two sentences of 0-5 years for driving under the influence and obstruction of justice.

The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively.

On October 16, 2021, Facer was reported to be driving his pickup truck erratically in the Bountiful and North Salt Lake area. According to the charges against him, Facer had been speeding, weaving through traffic, and running other vehicles off the road.

When police attempted a traffic stop, Facer accelerated and led officers on a pursuit in which he ran multiple stop signs and a red light.

After running a stop sign near 500 North and 1200 West, Facer's truck collided with Mims' SUV. Mims died at the scene, while a passenger in the SUV suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple fractures. A dog inside Mims' vehicle was also killed in the collision.

Mims family

During the investigation into Mims' death, it was determined that Facer had been drinking before the pursuit and had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.354.

Mims and her husband owned the Mims SLC bakery and left behind two children.