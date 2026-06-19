Fire breaks out at Memory Grove Park near Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY — A fairly large fire was seen burning at Memory Grove Park in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday morning, with smoke and flames shooting out of the canyon.

Video shared by the Salt Lake Tribune and taken by photographer Rick Egan showed the fire rising on the east side of City Creek Canyon, where the park is located. Fire crews could be seen battling the flames from below and above the fire.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department said the vegetation fire did not threaten any structures and consumed about a half-acre before it was contained before 10:15 a.m.

The popular park, which sits just under the Utah State Capitol, features several monuments and memorials honoring Utah's military veterans.