Search and rescue crews respond to Donut Falls following incident

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Search and rescue crews responded to the Donut Falls area in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Friday after a hiker apparently fell, although few other details are known.

The Utah Department of Public Safety and Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office have sent crews to the location, and cameras show all traffic is currently shut down in the canyon.

Watch Live as first responders are seen at Donut Falls for a rescue operation:

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