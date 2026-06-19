Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsSalt Lake County 

Actions

Search and rescue crews respond to Donut Falls following incident

Donut Falls.jpg
Trent Sayer
Donut Falls
Donut Falls.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Search and rescue crews responded to the Donut Falls area in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Friday after a hiker apparently fell, although few other details are known.

The Utah Department of Public Safety and Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office have sent crews to the location, and cameras show all traffic is currently shut down in the canyon.

Watch Live as first responders are seen at Donut Falls for a rescue operation:

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

DirecTV customers have lost access to FOX 13 and FOX – Here’s how to stay connected