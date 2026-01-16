Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSalt Lake City

Actions

Former IRS employee sentenced for $2M fraud scheme in Salt Lake City

IRS Safety
Patrick Semansky/AP
A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The Internal Revenue Service says it is conducting a comprehensive review of safety at its facilities. The action comes in response to an increasing number of threats borne of conspiracy theories that agents were going to aggressively target middle-income taxpayers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
IRS Safety
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — A former Internal Revenue Service employee who was based out of Syracuse knows how long he will spend behind bars for his role in a fraud scheme.

Rodney Quinn Rupe, 47, was sentenced to 12 months and a day imprisonment for wire fraud after he abused his position as a former IRS employee and attempted to steal more than $2 million in tax credits.

Rupe pleaded guilty on June 11, 2025, to wire fraud. His sentence also includes two years of supervised release.

According to court documents and Rupe's statements at the plea and sentencing hearings, on April 15, 2022, Rupe, an employee of the IRS, accessed IRS systems and moved tax credits from ExxonMobil's account to a company that Rupe owned and controlled.

The credits, investigators say, were worth $2,021,986.

Rupe admitted to moving the tax credits through three separate transfers. On September 18, 2023, Rupe transferred the credits so they would be applied to the 2019 tax year account for his company, knowing it would result in a refund check for the company.

Prosecutors say on October 31, 2023, Rupe resigned from the IRS and unsuccessfully attempted to deposit the refund check multiple times in 2024.

“As a former IRS employee, Mr. Rupe accessed an IRS database as a trusted government employee to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars for his own personal use,” said U.S. Attorney Melissa Holyoak of the District of Utah. “This administration is committed to ferreting out programmatic government fraud, particularly by those who abused their positions rather than protecting the Americans they swore to serve.”

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere