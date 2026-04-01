ICE warehouse purchase in Salt Lake City being reviewed by DHS, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's purchase of a Salt Lake City warehouse is reportedly under review, along with all contracts signed under former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The Associated Press reported that the purchase of 11 warehouses for a total of $1.074 billion, including the Salt Lake City location, is being "scrutinized," and that future warehouse purchases by ICE are now on hold.

It's not known if the purchase of the Utah warehouse has effectively been paused during the period of review.

Last month, ICE confirmed its purchase of the warehouse west of Salt Lake City International Airport, with the intent of turning it into a "mega" detention center that could house up to 10,000 people.

A deed filed with the Salt Lake County Recorder’s Office says ICE owns the warehouse. The deed listed the purchase price as $145 million. That’s about 50 percent greater than the market value listed by the Salt Lake County Assessor’s Office, but such figures are only estimates. Real estate frequently sells above assessments.

Gov. Cox calls lack of notice about ICE warehouse purchase 'frustrating':

Cox calls lack of notice about ICE warehouse purchase 'frustrating'

Several local and state leaders have been critical of the proposed center for humanitarian reasons, as well as the impact the facility would have on city resources and traffic.

The pause comes days after Markwayne Mullin was sworn in as the new Homeland Security Secretary, replacing Noem, who was removed from her post in March by President Donald Trump.

According to the report, the Department of Homeland Security responded to the warehouse purchase pause by saying, “as with any transition, we are reviewing agency policies and proposals.”

In a possible nod to local criticism directed at the warehouses and their future use, the agency added that Director Mullin had said during his confirmation hearing that he wanted to “work with community leaders” and “be good partners.”

Hundreds gather to protest SLC warehouse purchased by ICE:

Hundreds gathered to protest SLC warehouse purchased by ICE

The Salt Lake City warehouse is one of 11 reportedly purchased by ICE around the country.

After immediately raising objections to the facility, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall met last week with Charles Wall, the Deputy Director for ICE, and Tim Kaiser, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Director of ICE, to share her concerns. The mayor said during her conversation, she was told that ICE expected to begin work on the warehouse site "in the weeks and months ahead."