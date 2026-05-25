Man found dead at Salt Lake City home; police call death 'suspicious'

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was found dead at a Salt Lake City home early Monday, with police calling his death "suspicious" ahead of an investigation.

The man's body was found at the home in the area of 1700 South 300 East, with police called to the scene at 6:41 a.m.

Although the death is being called suspicious, detectives do not believe there is a larger threat to the public.

The identity of the man found dead has not been released.

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