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Man found dead at Salt Lake City home; police call death 'suspicious'

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FOX 13 News
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SALT LAKE CITY — A man was found dead at a Salt Lake City home early Monday, with police calling his death "suspicious" ahead of an investigation.

The man's body was found at the home in the area of 1700 South 300 East, with police called to the scene at 6:41 a.m.

Although the death is being called suspicious, detectives do not believe there is a larger threat to the public.

The identity of the man found dead has not been released.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

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