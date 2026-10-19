Machete attack on Salt Lake City group leads to suspect's arrest

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City man was arrested after he allegedly chased after 7 victims and threatened them with a machete, forcing two to their knees and stealing their wallets.

According to the arrest report, on Saturday night, Anthony Ray Turnbow approached a group that had just finished playing basketball and were headed to a friend's house.

Turnbow admitted to threatening the group with the machete, which led to the group of victims fleeing the scene, with Turnbow chasing after them with the weapon in his hand.

During his pursuit, Turnbow swung the machete at the victims, but never made contact.

Although most of the group were able to evade Turnbow, he located two of the victims that had been hiding in a backyard, forcing them to their knees while raising the machete at them. He later told the victims to empty their pockets, and then grabbed their wallets.

The arrest report claims Turnbow allegedly assaulted the two victims, causing minor injuries.

Turnbow was later apprehended and faces 2 charges of assault and 9 counts of aggravated assault.