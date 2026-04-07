Man arrested after allegedly attempting to get into Salt Lake City woman's car, attempting to steal it

SALT LAKE CITY — A 56-year-old man has been arrested in Salt Lake City after police say he attempted to get into a woman's car and steal it.

John Christopher Turner was arrested on Monday in Salt Lake City and faces charges of robbery and failure to disclose identity.

According to court documents, on Monday, officers were called to the area of 235 West Montrose Avenue for a reported carjacking in progress. When officers arrived, they found that a suspect had already been taken into custody by fellow officers.

The victim explained to police that she was in her car when Turner approached and opened her backseat to place his dog inside. He then allegedly proceeded to get into the front passenger seat and told the victim to drive away.

When she didn't, police claim Turner attempted to take the keys from the victim. The victim was able to get out of the vehicle, and Turner attempted to drive the vehicle away.

Police officers say that when they arrived at the scene, Turner attempted to walk away but was detained.