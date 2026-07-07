Man arrested after allegedly beating Salt Lake City security guard with metal pipe

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City security guard is recovering now after police say he was beaten more than half a dozen times by a man with a metal pipe. 22-year-old Gwen Agake has been arrested in connection with the case and faces charges of aggravated assault and burglary.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal that on Monday at 3:23 a.m., Salt Lake City police were called to the area of 1401 West North Temple Street for a reported altercation.

When officers arrived, they said they found a broken glass panel and furniture inside the building in disarray. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was also at the scene with blood dripping from his face and several injuries to the head.

Officers learned that the altercation had been captured on security footage and say that Agake can be seen chasing the victim into the lobby of the property while carrying a grey or black metal pipe.

Detectives say the victim attempted to get away from Agake but was struck with the pipe and fell to the ground. There, Agake allegedly continued striking the victim multiple times.

Before leaving, Agake allegedly broke one of the windows in the lobby.

When investigators spoke to the victim, who was taken to a hospital, he stated that he was attempting to get into his car when he first spotted Agake sitting in his driver's seat. The victim said he opened the door and Agake demanded the car keys from him.

The victim recalled that Agake got out of the car with the pipe in hand and chased him into the building's lobby, where he estimated he was struck 7-8 times.

Gwen Agake is being held without bail.