SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City, you've been given notice.

Heavy metal superstars Metallica are set to return to the Wasatch Front for the first time in nearly a decade, as the group announced it will play a show at Rice-Eccles Stadium on their latest tour.

Metallica to make long-awaited Utah return with Rice-Eccles Stadium concert

Metallica will hit Salt Lake City on June 19 as part of its M72 World Tour, with special guests Limp Bizkit and Avatar. The show will be the band's final stop on the tour that started in 2023.

It's been a while since fans have seen the group in Utah, with Metallica last hitting the stage locally at the now Delta Center in 2018.

Tickets for next year's show are scheduled to go on sale Friday, September 25 at 10 a.m.