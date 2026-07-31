No winners when Utahns face 'battle of the bills' during hot summer

SALT LAKE CITY — As most of Utah heads into another hot weekend, many continue to struggle with rising utility bills that accompany rising temperatures.

The Crossroads Urban Center in downtown Salt Lake City is seeing an increase in people stopping by its pantry, which they say is due in part to the high temperatures.

The line is typically out the door on a summer morning, and on a busy day, executive director Glenn Bailey says the center sees about 300 people.

“The number one reason people come to use a food pantry is because they just paid their rent or their utility bills. Something that they can’t avoid, or else they’ll be in trouble. And they worry about the food last," Bailey said.

With temperatures reaching above 100 degrees numerous times this summer, it turns into a battle between bills. At an event Friday for the new Collaborative for Clean Air, Dr. Daniel Mendoza with the University of Utah spoke of recent air quality impact studies, and one topic focused on energy insecurity.

“Almost 30% of Salt Lake City residents that were surveyed face energy insecurity, which means that they could either afford to pay their grocery bill or afford to cool their homes," shared Mendoza.

At the food pantry, people are facing those exact challenges.

"It’s all way out of control. I get housing, and I pretty much depend on these guys for food," said Adrian Bell. "I come here and the Salvation Army, and they help me out with my electric bill.”

It’s volunteers like Maria Beauchamp who help others get through the hard times.

“It’s good that they come here and we do help them on that part, with electric and gas," Beauchamp explained. "It makes a big difference, but I know it’s hard because what do you do? You can’t pay half of your rent.”

Beauchamp said it’s been a busy summer, and with a hot weekend ahead, she hopes people are prepared.

“105 [degrees], that’s too hot. There will be a lot of people coming in," she said.

A Breathe Clean Festival is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Marmalade Branch Library, where Dr. Mendoza and the Collaborative for Clean Air will present results of past air quality studies and discuss ongoing efforts to improve the environment.