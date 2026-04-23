Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making stop in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — My bologna has a first name, O-S-C-A-R. And its massive 27-foot-long wheels are making a stop in the Salt Lake City area starting Thursday.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in Northern Utah from Thursday through Saturday.

Here is where you can spot the Wienermobile:



4/23

Smith's (689 North Redwood Road Saratoga Springs, Utah) 1:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m.

4/24

Smith's (1820 West 9000 South West Jordan, Utah) 1:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m.

4/25

Book Fiesta @ Chapman Library (577 South 900 West Salt Lake City, Utah) 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m.



Those who see the Wienermobile in person also get a chance to talk to those who live out on the road as Hotdoggers. Visitors can also sit "shotbun" in the Wienermobile and get a free Oscar Mayer Wiener Whistle.