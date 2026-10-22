SALT LAKE CITY — One person was detained by police after an alert was sent late Wednesday warning of an alleged threat on the University of Utah campus.

The alert went out just before 10:45 p.m., warning people to "HOLD in your current location" due to a threat incident in the area near Lassonde Studios, a community dormitory complex on campus.

Students and school staff were also warned to expect a heavy police presence.

—Person detained after University of Utah campus threat alert—

Person detained after University of Utah campus threat alert

An all-clear was given at 11:20 p.m., with the school sharing that University and Salt Lake City police had located and detained a person with what was determined to be an Airsoft rifle.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police have not provided information on whether the person detained has been released or remains in custody.