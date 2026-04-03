Person shot by Salt Lake City police during execution of search warrant

SALT LAKE CITY — A person is in the hospital after being shot by Salt Lake City police just after midnight on Friday morning. The name of the suspect hasn't been released by officials.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, they were serving a high-risk warrant at a home near 49 South and 800 East. Police tell FOX 13 News that they were serving the warrant on drug and weapon charges.

During the service of the warrant, the suspect was shot, though police did not elaborate on how.

The suspect was given first aid at the scene and was transported to the hospital. They are expected to survive.

The

Unified Police Department will be handling the investigation. The officer involved is on paid administrative leave, which is the procedure.