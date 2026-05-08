Planned construction to delay people getting to and from Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Starting on Monday, May 11, getting to and from Salt Lake City International Airport will get a bit more difficult for drivers. Officials are advising travelers to plan for delays due to planned construction near the airport.

Salt Lake City International plans to begin repaving the Terminal Drive lanes exiting the airport on Monday. All travelers leaving the airport, via private or public vehicles, will be impacted by the repaving project.

Terminal Drive is the only road that exits the airport terminal building and parking lots. The repaving will take place in phases between Monday, May 11 and Wednesday, May 27, with two lanes to remain open to traffic at all times.

Salt Lake City International Airport

The Utah Department of Transportation is also continuing its work to improve several ramps along the I-80 and I-215 interchange.

Starting on Monday, May 11 at 5:00 a.m., the ramps from southbound I-215 to westbound I-80 and southbound I-215 to eastbound I-80 will be closed. That closure is scheduled to continue through June 9.

"Drivers heading to the Salt Lake International Airport from north of the airport should continue on southbound I-215 to SR-201, then use westbound SR-201 to Bangerter Highway and northbound Bangerter Highway to access the airport," UDOT officials wrote in a release.

Several other ramp closures are already in place near the I-80 and I-215 interchange, including:

Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-215: closed until May 18

Westbound I-80 to southbound I-215: closed through mid-August

Redwood Road to southbound I-215: closed until May 22

Southbound I-215 on-ramp from California Avenue: closed until May 18

Redwood Road to northbound I-215: closed until July 2027

Construction schedules may vary due to weather and other factors. Follow the latest updates here.