Police situation in downtown Salt Lake prompts local churches and businesses to lock down

SALT LAKE CITY — Around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, Salt Lake City Police were called to the area of 100 South and 200 East because of reports of a fight at an apartment building. Police closed down the neighborhood’s roads.

“A firearm was pulled on one of the involved parties at which time the officers made contact with them. One individual was taken into custody and the other retreated back into the residence,” SLCPD Lt. Benjamin Hone said.

Police called in their tactical team, who arrived to get the other suspect out of the residence.

“We attempt all the conversations with the person inside the residence prior to the tact team coming out, and then obviously they further the investigation once they arrive on scene,” Hone said.

Both people were taken into custody, and there is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing into the events leading up to the early morning fight.

At the Cathedral Church of St. Mark’s, it brought their Sunday to a halt. Deacon Libby Hunter said they had to cancel services initially, but around 10:20 a.m., they were able to resume. She said they still had more than 100 people attend after the incident.

“Anxious, yes, because we were worried about what was happening across the street, you know? You’re always worried for the victim, the public safety officers," Hunter said.

She said they locked the doors and windows and made sure the people who were already on campus were safe.

“It’s a really good reminder to go over safety protocols and remind people that things can happen at any time,” Hunter said.

Kevin Stockseth, one of the parishioners, arrived at church earlier in the morning and watched the situation unfold.

“I’m glad it was resolved peacefully,” he said. “It was scary because you just don’t know what’s going to happen. They had officers all around the building watching the door.”

Once services resumed, Hunter said the parishioners were happy that everything was resolved.

“When I did the dismissal, I said, 'Hallelujah.' I think people were so relieved,” she said.