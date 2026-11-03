Possible shooting shuts down Redwood Road in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A possible shooting involving a barricaded subject forced a shelter-in-place order at an apartment or condominium complex in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

The Salt Lake City Police Department responded to a call of a dispute at the complex located at 768 N. Redwood Road and found one person was shot and killed. It is not known if the deceased died by a self-inflicted gunshot or by someone else.

Another person barricaded themselves inside one of the units before they surrendered and walked outside without incident at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Large police presence in video below shows scene of possible shooting:

Redwood Road Scene

Police are looking to secure a search warrant to enter the apartment and said they would not have additional information for several hours.

Other residents of the complex were told to shelter in place until the incident had resolved.

Video below shows SWAT team arriving at incident scene in Salt Lake City:

Salt Lake City incident scene

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