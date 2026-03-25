Redwood Road partially closed following pedestrian being killed by vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police have closed down a section of Redwood Road following a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning. Police confirmed to FOX 13 News that the victim did die from their injuries.

Watch Live: Redwood Road partially closed following pedestrian being struck

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the crash happened near 1500 South and Redwood Road at around 6:00 a.m.. Currently, southbound Redwood Road is closed from California Avenue to 1700 South as police investigate.

Investigators say the pedestrian was struck while crossing the road outside of the crosswalk. The driver involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating.

The identity of the victim hasn't been released by the police.