Ticket registration opens for annual Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts

SALT LAKE CITY — 'Tis the season for one of Utah's most beloved holiday traditions as the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square prepares for its annual Christmas concerts.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is accepting requests for this year's concerts scheduled for December 17, 18 and 19 at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

"The Choir and the Orchestra at Temple Square are joined each year by renowned guest artists, who lend their voices to carols the audience has known all their lives. There are hymns, familiar and new, and the Christmas story told in words and music," the Church said.

Tickets are also available for Salt Lake Temple open house:

Tickets are available now for Salt Lake Temple open house

Tickets are free, but registration is required before a random drawing is held ahead of the concerts to split up the allotment.

Registration closes on November 15, and the Church will distribute tickets to individuals by Dec. 1. A standby line for people who did not receive tickets through the drawing will form in the Tabernacle on Temple Square each night, 90 minutes before each concert.

The guest artists who will appear and perform at this year's concerts have yet to be announced.

CLICK HERE to register for Christmas concert tickets.