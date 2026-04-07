Salt Lake City 20-year-old arrested for allegedly going 112 mph: "Teaches me nothing"

SALT LAKE CITY — A 20-year-old has been arrested by Utah Highway Patrol after officials say he was caught going 112 miles per hour while on the interstate. Troopers say once arrested, the suspect claimed arresting him would "teach him nothing."

Gaige Ryan Hughes was arrested on Sunday and faces charges of reckless driving, speed contest on a highway, reckless endangerment, and possession of tobacco.

According to court documents, on Sunday at around 9:00 p.m., a Utah Highway Patrol trooper was on I-15 near 4800 South when he spotted a dark colored sedan and motorcycle traveling together at a high rate of speed. The trooper reports that the vehicles were weaving in and out of traffic, and at one point were caught on radar going 112 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.

A traffic stop was initiated, and Hughes was detained. During a search of the vehicle, troopers say they found a nicotine vape.

3 other people were also in the vehicle, including an elderly grandmother and a 16-year-old female.

Once placed in the trooper's vehicle, Hughes reportedly stated that he drives like that all the time and that "arresting me teaches me nothing."