Salt Lake City Council picks a familiar name to replace Eva Lopez Chavez

SALT LAKE CITY — A former advisor to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and ex-editor of The Salt Lake Tribune, Jennifer Napier-Pearce, is the newest member of the Salt Lake City Council.

In the end, it came down to a coin toss.

After hearing pitches from 20 applicants Tuesday, the six sitting council members were split between Napier-Pearce and Scott Lyttle, nonprofit leader-turned-entrepreneur and owner of Tea Zaanti. Under a newly adopted city process, City Recorder Keith Reynolds flipped a coin before the council dais to fill the recently vacated seat for the council’s District 4.

Napier-Pearce, in a brief interview after the win, held up the coin and said she was “incredulous at this whack-a-doodle process” and “incredibly excited to work with this council.”

”District 4 residents deserve stability," she said. “They deserve to have a voice at the table. I am ready to get to work.”

The seat Napier-Pearce is filling on the seven-member council was vacated last month, when Eva Lopez Chavez, elected in 2023, was removed from the council, after the city recorder found she had failed to maintain a residence in the district at least since December.

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