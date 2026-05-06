Salt Lake City Council suspends Eva Lopez Chavez in unanimous vote

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Council has moved to launch an independent investigation into councilmember Eva Lopez Chavez and temporarily remove her from some duties as the face of the city council following accusations of inappropriate behavior.

Tuesday night, the council voted to have an independent investigator look into the allegations and produce a report for the council by the end of July. The vote was unanimous, with two council members, Chavez and one of her accusers, Victoria Petro, abstaining.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported that four people, three of whom are elected officials, accused Lopez Chavez of inappropriate behavior. According to the report, among the four accusers are fellow City Council member Victoria Petro, State Representative Hoang Nguyen (D-Salt Lake City), and State Senator Jen Plumb (D-Salt Lake City).

All the accusers said the allegedly inappropriate actions occurred before Lopez Chavez joined the Salt Lake City Council in 2023, and that they had never reported them to police.

In a statement to FOX 13 News, an attorney for Lopez Chavez denied the accusations.

"This is a moment for facts, due process, and accountability," she posted to social media. "I am confident that a full and impartial examination will bring clarity, and I believe the truth will prevail."