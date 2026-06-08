Salt Lake City, County sue DHS, ICE over immigration detention facility

SALT LAKE CITY — A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Salt Lake City and Salt Lake County against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement over a warehouse being converted to an immigration detention facility.

The filing claims the actions of the government agencies have been "cloaked in secrecy," and that the "hidden process" violates several federal laws.

The warehouse facility is located on the city's west side near Salt Lake City International Airport. The agencies purchased the warehouse for $145 million with the intent to house up to 10,000 people inside the "mega" detention center.

Since the purchase was discovered, local leaders and residents have protested the location and purpose of the detention center, with multiple rallies having taken place outside the 833,000 square foot warehouse.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall had vowed legal intervention as far back as March regarding the DHS and ICE detention center.

Salt Lake City leaders push back on ICE's plan for large detention facility:

Salt Lake City leaders push back on ICE plan for large detention facility

According to a release by both the city and county, the detention center poses environmental, economic and public health issues that leaders claim have not been addressed by the federal agencies.

“This kind of facility has no place in Salt Lake City, not only due to its inhumane nature but also because of our limited water supply, the increased strain on public utilities systems, and the potentially drastic public health and safety impacts it would have on our residents,” said Mendenhall. “Salt Lakers are legally entitled to public review and reasoned decision making on major actions by the federal government, and it is my responsibility as Mayor to defend these rights.”

Among the concerns addressed in the lawsuit is sewage system capacity, water consumption for the thousands in the facility during a drought, wear and tear on nearby roads, and traffic emissions.

"The proposed facility is a dire threat to the very essence of our community values,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “It would overwhelm the infrastructure in the region, harm area businesses, and strain public safety and public health resources.”

The city and county said DHS and ICE have 20 days to respond to the lawsuit, and that the case will be put on the docket and heard in federal court.

The selection of the current warehouse came after a local ownership group refused to sell a different building following public outcry.

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