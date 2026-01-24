Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Owners of Salt Lake City warehouse say it will not be ICE facility

Is ICE detention center coming to Salt Lake? These people believe so
SALT LAKE CITY — After protesters claimed that a warehouse in Salt Lake City was the future home of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility, the owners of the building are speaking out and saying that's not the case.

Last week, demonstrators gathered at 1197 North 6880 West after a purported ICE document was allegedly leaked and said the agency was planning a facility there. The idea also garnered opposition from local elected leaders.

On Saturday, the Ritchie Group, which owns the property, announced that they "have no plans" to sell or lease the building to ICE or any other federal government agency.

