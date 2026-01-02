Start small for successful New Year's resolutions, mental health experts say

SALT LAKE CITY — As we ring in 2026, many people are taking on New Year's resolutions, whether that’s participating in Dry January, giving running a go, or traveling more. To make those new intentions stick, mental health experts say the key is to start small.

“Start small, right? We want them to be achievable and measurable,” said Adam Ellis, a psychiatric nurse practitioner for Headway.com.

Mental health professionals recognize that maintaining ambitious goals can be challenging, particularly during the winter months.

“Living in Utah presents its unique challenges; there are studies that point to altitude, the darkness of winter, and the lower oxygen pressure that possibly lead to our higher rates of depression, especially with women and youth,” said Ellis.

According to a January 2025 report from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, teen girls reported significantly higher rates of poor mental health compared with teen boys. Nearly 40% of girls reported feeling sadness or hopelessness. Nearly 25% reported suicidal ideation.

As the long, dark days continue, there are things people can do to keep up with their mental health.

“Things like exercise, socialization, getting out in sunlight, connecting with our friends and family all help with that,” said Ellis.

Setting goals for the new year is a great way to start.

“Goals are one of the most important things that you can utilize and do for yourself when it comes to your mental health,” said Bailee Gacioch, a licensed clinical social worker and owner of Inspire Therapy Services.

She’s been working in the social work field for 15 years, but just five years ago, she opened her own practice: Inspire Therapy Services.

Gacioch recommends structuring your goals to be SMART: "specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and timely."

She explained that for some people, a simple change in routine can make a positive impact.

“Hard time getting out of bed in the mornings because I ought to be experiencing depression, get up, and move to the couch. That’s as small as I get people to work on sometimes,” said Gacioch.

Ellis encourages people to write their resolutions down to make them more concrete. “When you put it on paper, then you tend to find the pragmatic ability to complete that goal. Is it practical among your weekly tasks?” he said.

Gacioch added that achieving any personal goal, no matter how small, is a step in the right direction because it can provide a powerful mental boost.

“When we find something that we have pride in or something that makes us feel accomplished, it actually triggers our dopamine receptors,” she said. “It gives you that excitement and joy. And then you want to keep going, you want to keep accomplishing, keep reaching those goals.”