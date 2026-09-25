Temple Square reopens to the public after nearly 7-year closure

SALT LAKE CITY — The barricades that seemed as much a recent part of Temple Square as the spires themselves have finally been removed, and the public can now freely walk through the area in downtown Salt Lake City.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday that the barricades put in place nearly 7 years ago ahead of the massive renovation are no longer in place, and the square will be open ahead of the upcoming general conference.

1 million Salt Lake Temple tour reservations made in opening 24 hours:

1 million Salt Lake Temple tour reservations made in opening 24 hours

Renovations on the 134-year-old Salt Lake Temple included a seismic retrofit, system updates, and interior restorations.

Next year, the Church will hold its Salt Lake Temple Celebration, which will allow the public to see inside for the first time since 1893. A six-month-long open house is set to begin on April 5, and officials said 1 million tour reservations have already been made.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The next batch of tour reservations are scheduled to become available on Oct. 1.